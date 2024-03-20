Another giraffe has lost its life in an accident that resulted in a broken neck, this time a baby giraffe at Zoo Miami. The giraffe, born Dec. 15, was found by the zoo's staff Saturday morning, spokesperson Ron Magill said. "Because the event that led to this trauma happened overnight and was not personally observed, zoo officials can only speculate that something startled the animal and caused it to run into a fence, resulting in the fatal injury," Magill said. A necropsy determined that the giraffe, named Saba, had a broken neck, reports the AP .

"This has been a devastating loss, and all procedures are being carefully evaluated to help ensure the prevention of any similar incidents in the future," Magill said, telling the Sun Sentinel the zoo is looking at the possibility of installing cameras in the enclosure. He says no tracks or evidence of a predator in the habitat were found, but it's possible one got in. "For all we know it could have been a wasp that stung it in the middle of the night and freaked it out," he adds.

Magill said zoo staff continues to monitor the other giraffes in the herd, but all have returned to their normal routines without incident. The zoo has a long history of caring for baby giraffes, with 60 having been born there, Magill said. The Miami Herald notes the last fatality of a young giraffe there occurred in 2016, when a 7-month-old giraffe went to observe another giraffe and got his neck stuck between two fence posts.