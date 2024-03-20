Man Behind Highest-Grossing IMAX Documentary Has Died

David Breashears didn't just make it to Everest's peak five times: He brought the masses to it. The man behind 1998's Everest, which remains the highest-grossing IMAX documentary ever, died last Thursday at his Massachusetts home. He was 68. The New York Times reports that a rep for the family says Breashears' cause of death hasn't been determined.

After establishing an unrelenting taste for climbing in the West in his youth, Breashears tried and failed to summit Everest a few times in the early 1980s, finally making it to the top in 1983. Of his first successful summits, his most pivotal happened in 1996, when he and his team brought a specially built IMAX camera with them. Three standout details from his life and the film, which he co-directed and co-produced, per the AP; it grossed more than $128 million: