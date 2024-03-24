Replica Disney Haunted Mansion Up for Grabs

Disney fans have a shot to live in what is essentially a carbon copy of one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland. It's a replica of the Haunted Mansion, though this mansion can be found on the other side of the country in Duluth, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. The 6-bedroom, 6-bath house based on a New Orleans antebellum home was listed for sale last week for $2.2 million. It was built in 1996 by a former Disney theme park contractor and the son of a Disney animator who gained access to the original plans for Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, reports Mansion Global . The only differences between it and the original are inside.

"The home is not haunted and there are no 'doom buggy rides,' floating candelabras, graveyards, or floors dropping out from underneath," says listing agent Gail Laney of Re/Max Around Atlanta. The interior is "more West Elm than haunted house," per Axios. The listing describes a home that "seamlessly blends Greek Revival architecture with modern amenities." It includes a chef's kitchen and butler's pantry, a "morning kitchen" in the master suite, "a hand-chiseled oversized stone fireplace" in the den, a two-tier basement perfect for entertaining, and private roof deck with hot tub.

But there are familiar elements, too, including "elaborate cast iron forged in a foundry specifically for Disney" and a "Haunted Mansion" medallion on a brick pillar at the entrance to the home. The owners, who purchased the house from the original owner for $610,000 in 2014, also kept "the original gargoyle light fixtures in the elevator shaft stairwell" and an audio-animated bathroom mirror "that speaks to you when you wash your hands," Laney tells Mansion Global. (More real estate stories.)