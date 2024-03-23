Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are parents once again, this time to a little boy. The Charlie's Angels actor, 51, and Good Charlotte musician, 45, kicked off the weekend with a special announcement about their growing family, reports the AP . "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden," the two wrote in an Instagram post . "He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

There were no photos to accompany the announcement, just an illustration with the words "a little bird whispered to me" included in the etchings. The couple explained the lack of pics in their message: "For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures—but he's a really cute [baby]. We are feeling so blessed and grateful."

Diaz and Madden, who were married in 2015, already have a daughter, Raddix, who was born in 2019 via a surrogate, per the Daily Beast, which notes that the couple reportedly went through "years of fertility treatment." How Diaz felt about motherhood back in the early days with her daughter, per Entertainment Tonight: "I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life. ... I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."