After Family Is Killed, Organs of Infant Will 'Save Other Children'

The organs of a 3-month-old boy who died days after a car crashed into a San Francisco bus stop have been donated and "will serve to save the lives of other children," relatives said in a statement. The parents and older brother of Caue Ramos Pinto de Oliveira also were killed when a 78-year-old woman, going the wrong way at a high rate of speed, slammed her SUV into the bus stop where the family was waiting last Saturday, KRON reports. "Little Caue was a fighter and our hero," the statement said.