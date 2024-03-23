After Family Is Killed, Organs of Infant Will 'Save Other Children'

The organs of a 3-month-old boy who died days after a car crashed into a San Francisco bus stop have been donated and "will serve to save the lives of other children," relatives said in a statement. The parents and older brother of Caue Ramos Pinto de Oliveira also were killed when a 78-year-old woman, going the wrong way at a high rate of speed, slammed her SUV into the bus stop where the family was waiting last Saturday, KRON reports. "Little Caue was a fighter and our hero," the statement said.
Also killed were Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 40; Matilde Moncado Ramos Pinto, 38; and 1-year-old Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira. The family statement described the parents as "what one would call real 'life enhancers'—the kind of people everyone loved to be around," per KGO. The SUV driver, Mary Fong Lau, was treated for her injuries at a hospital. She was in police custody but released Wednesday, and her attorney said she's waiting to hear whether she'll be charged.