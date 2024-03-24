NCAA Sees a Conflict in Referee's Assignment

The NCAA changed one of the officials at the half of the Chattanooga-NC State game Saturday because of a background conflict. Tommi Paris was removed from the NCAA Tournament first-round game and replaced by Angelica Suffren, who had worked the first contest at the site. A statement issued after an inquiry from the AP said the switch was made "because it was learned after the game had started that Umpire 2 Tommi Paris had a background conflict that, if known, would prevent her from working that assigned game." An online profile says Paris received a master's degree in public administration from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, per CNN .

The NCAA asks officials being considered for the tournament to disclose school affiliations to avoid potential conflicts. In this case, that didn't happen. "They literally just … got me in the locker room and said they were making a change," Chattanooga coach Shawn Poppie said of when he learned at halftime. Suffren, who worked the earlier Green Bay-Tennessee game, was on the court for the second half of Chattanooga-NC State game. Danielle Jackson had been listed as the game's standby official. The decision to send Suffren back out to the court was made "because it provided the most on-court experience and allowed the game to maintain a full officiating crew, plus standby," the NCAA's statement said. NC State won 64-45 and will play West Virginia on Monday.