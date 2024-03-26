Trump Says He'll Pay $175M Bond

He says he'll have 'no problem' testifying in hush money trial
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 25, 2024 7:00 PM CDT
Trump Says He'll Pay Lowered Bond
Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan criminal court, Monday, March 25, 2024.   (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

An appellate court lowered Donald Trump's bond in his New York civil fraud case to $175 million from almost $500 million, and the former president said he will pay up. "We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash," Trump said in a Truth Social post, per the Hill. He has been given 10 days to pay.

  • After attending a hearing in his separate hush money case, Trump held a press conference at 40 Wall Street, one of the properties that could be seized if he fails to post bond and Justice Arthur Engoron's judgment is enforced. He accused Engoron, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and prosecutors of seeking to "take as much of his money as possible," the New York Times reports.
  • Asked whether he plans to spend his own money on a campaign for the first time since 2016, Trump told reporters that he "might," but "it's none of your business," NBC News reports. "I have a lot of cash and a great company," he said. "I might spend a lot of money on my campaign."

  • Trump, who had sought a longer delay, blasted the decision to start the hush money trial on April 15, Fox News reports. "I don't know how you can have a trial like this in the middle of an election, a presidential election. And this is again, this is a Biden trial," Trump said. "These are all Biden trials." Asked if he would testify, Trump said: "I would have no problem testifying. I didn't do anything wrong."
  • After the press conference, the Biden-Harris campaign fired back with a statement blasting Trump as "weak and desperate," Rolling Stone reports. "He spent the weekend golfing, the morning comparing himself to Jesus, and the afternoon lying about having money he definitely doesn't have," campaign spokesman James Singer said. "His campaign can't raise money, he is uninterested in campaigning outside his country club, and every time he opens his mouth, he pushes moderate and suburban voters away with his dangerous agenda."
(More Donald Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X