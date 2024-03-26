Trump Says He'll Pay $175M Bond

An appellate court lowered Donald Trump's bond in his New York civil fraud case to $175 million from almost $500 million, and the former president said he will pay up. "We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash," Trump said in a Truth Social post, per the Hill. He has been given 10 days to pay.

After attending a hearing in his separate hush money case, Trump held a press conference at 40 Wall Street, one of the properties that could be seized if he fails to post bond and Justice Arthur Engoron's judgment is enforced. He accused Engoron, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and prosecutors of seeking to "take as much of his money as possible," the New York Times reports.

Asked whether he plans to spend his own money on a campaign for the first time since 2016, Trump told reporters that he "might," but "it's none of your business," NBC News reports. "I have a lot of cash and a great company," he said. "I might spend a lot of money on my campaign."