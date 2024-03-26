Six people remain missing in the waters below Baltimore's 1.6-mile-long Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday when a cargo ship apparently lost power and slammed into one of its pillars. Two people have been rescued from the Patapsco River while a search continues for the others. The latest:



Those affected: Eight people were on the bridge when it collapsed, including workers repairing potholes and those traveling in vehicles, officials said at a news conference, per CNN, noting six remain unaccounted for. There are no reports of injuries among the ship's 22 crew members, according to management company Synergy Marine Group.