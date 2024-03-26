Trump Hit With Gag Order in Hush-Money Case

The judge who will oversee Donald Trump's hush money trial has issued a gag order banning the former president from attacking witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, and jurors in the case. Judge Juan M. Merchan issued the order Tuesday, the day after he rejected Trump's effort to delay the trial again and confirmed it would start on April 15 . The order also bars Trump from making remarks about the family members of prosecutors and lawyers involved with the case, CNN reports. The order doesn't apply to remarks about Merchan or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg filed for a gag order in the case last month, citing Trump's "long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about the participants in various judicial proceedings against him." In his order, Merchan cited "threatening, inflammatory, denigrating" Trump remarks as well as the approaching trial date, the AP reports. "It is without question that the imminency of the risk of harm is now paramount," he said.

The order bars Trump from commenting on key figures in the case, including Stormy Daniels and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, reports the AP. Trump has previously described Cohen, who will be one of the main witnesses in the criminal trial, as a "liar" and a "rat," the New York Times reports. In a post on Truth Social before the gag order was issued Tuesday, Trump said Cohen was "death." Trump also attacked the "true and certified Trump Hater" judge and his daughter, though the Times notes that those remarks "do not appear to cross the line the judge has now set."