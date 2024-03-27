Report: RNC Job Interviews Include Startling Question

Republican National Committee employees let go in a "bloodbath" earlier this month are being allowed to reapply for their jobs—and insiders say they've been startled by one of the interview questions. Sources tell the Washington Post and the New York Times that Trump advisers conducting the interviews have asked: "Do you think the 2020 election was stolen?" The question about Trump's false claim is seen as a "litmus test" for loyalty to the former president, the Post notes.

RNC spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez did not deny the question had been asked. "Candidates who worked on the front line in battleground states or are currently in states where fraud allegations have been prevalent were asked about their work experience," she said in a statement. "We want experienced staff with meaningful views on how elections are won and lost and real experience-based opinions about what happens in the trenches."