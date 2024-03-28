4 Killed in Illinois Mass Stabbing

Four people were killed and five were hurt in stabbings in northern Illinois on Wednesday, authorities said. A suspect is in police custody and was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. She said: "We have four individuals who are deceased. We have one that's in critical condition right now and an additional four that are in stable condition," the AP reports. Redd said that not all of the victims had stab wounds. None was shot. "We have a suspect in custody who is being interviewed at this time," she said. "We don't believe there's any other suspects that are on the run or at large."

"Right now, we don't have a clear motive as to what caused this individual to commit such a heinous crime," Redd said. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said the victims included a young woman who was stabbed in the hands and face and a good Samaritan who tried help her, the Chicago Tribune reports. He said the suspect was arrested by a sheriff's deputy. Police described the suspect as an adult male who "attacked and stabbed multiple individuals" in a residential area, NBC Chicago reports.

Rockford is around 90 miles northwest of Chicago. Mayor Tom McNamara wrote on the city's Facebook page that "multiple jurisdictions" are "working on multiple crime scenes to develop an understanding of what transpired in an effort to prevent this from happening again."