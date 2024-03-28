NASCAR Track Might Actually Have a Moonshine Cave Beneath It

"We'd often hear stories of how an old moonshine still was operated here on the property under the grandstands," says a VP at Speedway Motorsports about North Carolina's North Wilkesboro Speedway. CBS Sports calls it an "urban legend," but it turns out those stories may be true: During a routine cleaning and inspection of the race track, cracks in the original concrete in one of the sections led to the discovery of an open area underneath the grandstands measuring about 700 square feet, NBC News reports. While no still has yet been found, a cave and an interior wall were; the VP says it "would have been the perfect location to not only make illegal liquor, but to hide from the law as well."