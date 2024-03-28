The stork has visited Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, and his partner, Phyllis. "We have babies!!" the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced online on Wednesday, posting a picture of the two newborns that Phyllis has given birth to. The birth was a complete shock to club members. "When we went in to feed them their fresh fruits and vegetables, we found Phyllis with two little baby groundhogs," Tom Dunkel, who leads the club's Inner Circle, tells CBS News , adding that his group is "stoked." "It was very unexpected, we had no idea that she was pregnant."

Phyllis is said to be resting and doing fine, as are the babies. As for Phil, "He's (beside) himself. He's 138 years old and never had a child," Dunkel jokes. "He picked late in life to start a family." The happy new clan is getting used to each other while holed up in the zoo located in the Punxsutawney Memorial Library; their habitat has a viewing window so interested parties can peek inside. USA Today notes that for those who aren't local to the library, the club has posted a video on Instagram showing off "our little cuties." No word from Phil and Phyllis yet on names. (More Punxsutawney Phil stories.)