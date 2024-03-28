Sam Bankman-Fried is going to federal prison for a long time over his fraud conviction in the world of crypto, though not as long as prosecutors wanted. Judge Lewis Kaplan on Thursday sentenced the 32-year-old former wunderkind to 25 years related to the collapse of his FTX crypto exchange, which cost his investors—many of them ordinary folks lured by celeb endorsements—bundles, reports the New York Times.

"A lot of people feel really let down, and they were very let down, and I am sorry about that," Bankman-Fried told the court before sentencing, per CNN. "I am sorry about what happened at every stage. And there are things I should've done and things I shouldn't have." Bleak tone: "My useful life is probably over," said Bankman-Fried. "It's been over for a while now."