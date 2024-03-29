Kushner Brother, Model Wife Offer a 'Unifying Voice' in Media

More than 20 years after it shuttered, 'Life' gets a reboot via Josh Kushner and Karlie Kloss
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 29, 2024 7:11 AM CDT
Karlie Kloss is seen at the premiere of the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in Cannes, France, on May 18.   (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The final print issue of Life magazine was published in 2000, after an impressive 117-year run. Now, it's back from the dead, thanks to venture capitalist Josh Kushner (brother of Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner) and his wife, model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

  • Deal: Kushner and Kloss' Bedford Media holding company scooped up publishing rights to the photo-heavy magazine from IAC, parent firm of Dotdash Meredith, the latter of which had grabbed the remains of Life from former owner Time Inc. in 2021. Dotdash Meredith will still hold claim to Life's archives and photo library and still occasionally put out a special edition. Kushner will take on the role of Life publisher.
  • Idea: The "DealBook" newsletter notes that Kushner approached IAC chief Barry Diller about eight months ago with the revival brainstorm, with his pitch being that "the magazine could be resurrected in print and online—as well as in newer iterations like events and collaborations with brands and major studios."

  • History: Life "was once a central part of American culture," with renowned photographer Robert Capa and writer Ernest Hemingway just two examples of the luminaries that graced the magazine's pages, notes DealBook. Readership started to decline in the '70s, however, and by 2008, the magazine, which was acquired by Time founder Henry Luce in 1936, was entirely an online archive.
  • Future: Specifics on the relaunched magazine's content haven't yet been offered, though THR's reading of it suggests Life "will be more focused and less general interest" than it was in the past. "Life's legacy lies in its ability to blend culture, current events, and everyday life—highlighting the triumphs, challenges, and unique perspectives that define us," Kushner says in a statement. His wife sees her new project "as an uplifting and unifying voice in a chaotic media landscape."
