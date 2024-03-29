The final print issue of Life magazine was published in 2000, after an impressive 117-year run. Now, it's back from the dead, thanks to venture capitalist Josh Kushner (brother of Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner) and his wife, model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

Kushner and Kloss' Bedford Media holding company scooped up publishing rights to the photo-heavy magazine from IAC, parent firm of Dotdash Meredith, the latter of which had grabbed the remains of Life from former owner Time Inc. in 2021. Dotdash Meredith will still hold claim to Life's archives and photo library and still occasionally put out a special edition. Kushner will take on the role of Life publisher. Idea: The "DealBook" newsletter notes that Kushner approached IAC chief Barry Diller about eight months ago with the revival brainstorm, with his pitch being that "the magazine could be resurrected in print and online—as well as in newer iterations like events and collaborations with brands and major studios."