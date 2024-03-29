18-Year Celebrity Marriage Is Over

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are divorcing
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 29, 2024 3:45 PM CDT
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Divorcing After 18 Years
A 2011 photo of Tori Spelling, left, and Dean McDermott.   (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

Tori Spelling and fellow actor Dean McDermott are divorcing after 18 years, reports People. Spelling, 50, filed for divorce on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, per TMZ. She listed their date of separation as back in June 2023. The 90210 alum and McDermott, 56, have five children under the age of 18, and Spelling is seeking sole custody. She also wants spousal support and is requesting that McDermott not be allowed to collect any support from her.

Rumors of trouble have been swirling around the pair for awhile. They married in 2006 and renewed their vows in 2010, but McDermott publicly admitted to an affair in 2014, notes People. "We're bonded and solidified as a couple," Spelling told the outlet two years later. "We had to start over. We had to completely rebuild." (More Tori Spelling stories.)

