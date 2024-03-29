18-Year Celebrity Marriage Is Over

Tori Spelling and fellow actor Dean McDermott are divorcing after 18 years, reports People. Spelling, 50, filed for divorce on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, per TMZ. She listed their date of separation as back in June 2023. The 90210 alum and McDermott, 56, have five children under the age of 18, and Spelling is seeking sole custody. She also wants spousal support and is requesting that McDermott not be allowed to collect any support from her.