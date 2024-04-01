NCAA Women's Court Had an Unusual Problem

The 3-point line for the women's NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, had a discrepancy in distance at each end of the court that went unnoticed through four games over two days. Someone figured it out before Texas and North Carolina State played their Elite Eight matchup on Sunday, but the coaches decides to play anyway rather than delay the game. While the NCAA did not provide details, one 3-point line near the top of the key appeared to be about 6 inches closer to the basket than at the opposite end of the floor, per the AP. The NCAA 3-point line is at 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches for both women and men.