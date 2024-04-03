In New Filing, an Update on Condition of Jay Leno's Wife

Mavis Leno, 77, who has dementia, sometimes doesn't know husband, per report by attorney
Jenn Gidman
Posted Apr 3, 2024 8:08 AM CDT
Jay Leno's Wife Sometimes Doesn't Recognize Him: Report
Jay Leno is seen Dec. 3 at the Kennedy Center in Washington.   (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

In January, Jay Leno filed for a conservatorship over his wife, Mavis, citing her advancing dementia. Now, a new filing from her court-appointed lawyer, Ronald Ostrin, offers an update on her condition, revealing that she's facing an "advanced" form of dementia, and that, per her neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, "sometimes [she] does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth," per Entertainment Tonight. Some more from the filing:

  • Mavis: The 77-year-old suffers from "a lot of disorientation" and "ruminates about her parents who have both passed," especially her mom, "who died about 20 years ago," according to Cohen.

  • Their relationship: Ostrin writes that Mavis sees her husband as "her protector," and that their bond is "long-term, loving, and supportive," per People. Cohen also weighs in, noting that Leno, 73, is "such a nice man and treats [Mavis] like gold." Ostrin adds that Leno is "a standup guy [whose] private persona matches the public persona he projects."
  • Meeting: Ostrin says he met with the couple on Feb. 13 and found Mavis to be "a delightful person," his report notes, per the Los Angeles Times. "Although it was clear she had cognitive impairment, she still has a charming personality and could communicate." She also consents to the conservatorship, Ostrin notes.
  • The conservatorship: Leno has said that he wanted to file for one to protect his wife should something happen to him during his care for her. Ostrin recommends it be approved by the court to "provide the least disturbance to Ms. Leno's lifestyle and to preserve her dignity and ensure her safety." It would be a conservatorship over her estate only, not over her person, per ET. Leno also wants to ensure Mavis' brother, her only living heir other than himself, is also provided for, notes the Times.
