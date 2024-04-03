In January, Jay Leno filed for a conservatorship over his wife, Mavis, citing her advancing dementia. Now, a new filing from her court-appointed lawyer, Ronald Ostrin, offers an update on her condition, revealing that she's facing an "advanced" form of dementia, and that, per her neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, "sometimes [she] does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth," per Entertainment Tonight. Some more from the filing:

Mavis: The 77-year-old suffers from "a lot of disorientation" and "ruminates about her parents who have both passed," especially her mom, "who died about 20 years ago," according to Cohen.