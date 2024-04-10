Arizona Abortion Bombshell May Be Trouble for GOP

Arizona is suddenly poised to enact one of the toughest abortion laws in the country thanks to Tuesday's court ruling. And just as suddenly, abortion has become a monumental issue in a presidential battleground state that just happens to have a Senate contest this year as well, reports the Hill. Coverage:

Kari Lake: The conservative GOP Senate candidate came out against the court ruling, calling it "out of step with Arizonans," per the New York Times. "I am calling on [Democratic Gov.] Katie Hobbs and the state Legislature to come up with an immediate commonsense solution," Lake said. Axios, noting that Lake previously praised the law in question, says her about-face "makes clear how painful of an issue abortion has become for Republicans—and her attempt to make herself more palatable to moderates and independents as she runs for Senate."