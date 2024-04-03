The World's Biggest Marathon Has a Bridge Problem

The New York City Marathon is the world's largest, with 51,402 finishers in 2023. And since 1988, runners have kicked off their 26.2 miles in the same place: the upper and lower decks of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. The bridge is shuttered for hours to vehicular traffic as a result (last year the upper level was closed from 11pm the night before until 4pm, with the lower level shut from 7am to 4pm). That closure costs the Metropolitan Transportation Authority some $750,000 in tolls revenue—the money is used to subsidize the subway and bus system—and the New York Times reports it has "quietly demanded" that the race organizers pay up.