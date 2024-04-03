The World's Biggest Marathon Has a Bridge Problem

The New York City Marathon is the world's largest, with 51,402 finishers in 2023. And since 1988, runners have kicked off their 26.2 miles in the same place: the upper and lower decks of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. The bridge is shuttered for hours to vehicular traffic as a result (last year the upper level was closed from 11pm the night before until 4pm, with the lower level shut from 7am to 4pm). That closure costs the Metropolitan Transportation Authority some $750,000 in tolls revenue—the money is used to subsidize the subway and bus system—and the New York Times reports it has "quietly demanded" that the race organizers pay up.
The New York Road Runners have balked at the idea, though the organization has footed the personnel costs associated with closing the bridge since 2021; last year, the figure was $150,000. That's led the MTA to threaten to only allow runners to occupy one of the bridge's two decks. The Road Runners say the move would have negative consequences: either the number of runners would need to be trimmed, or the duration of the race would need to be extended, causing lengthier street closures. The arguments from both sides:
- "New Yorkers love Marathon Sunday, but taxpayers cannot be expected to subsidize a wealthy nongovernment organization like the New York Road Runners to the tune of $750,000," MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Catherine Sheridan said. She pointed out the 2024 race entry fee is $315, and that the race would sell out even if that were raised slightly. "So I'm genuinely confused why you are insisting that less advantaged New Yorkers subsidize the NYRR and marathon runners." The New York Post reports the Road Runners reported $100.2 million in income in the last fiscal year.
- Road Runners CEO Rob Simmelkjaer says the economics are in the city's favor, with the marathon drawing some one million spectators—and a surge in MTA subway fare revenue. He points to an MTA news release issued the day after the 2023 race that noted the MTA saw 2,304,683 paid rides on race day, "the highest for a Sunday in almost four years."
