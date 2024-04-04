Kiss Cashes Out for $300M

It's all about the music, Gene Simmons has been known to say. Also, it's about the group's brand, likeness, and intellectual property—all of which Kiss has now sold. Pophouse Entertainment, which is based in Stockholm, bought the catalog and more at a price the BBC and the AP report at more than $300 million. The terms of the deal were not announced, but they raise the possibility that new Kiss music could continue to be released for all time. That's because the inclusion of intellectual property sales means Pophouse could produce and market AI-generated Kiss content.

The buyer did say in a statement that it plans to promote the painted band's "iconic music, enigmatic personas, and expressive imagery for generations to come," per Variety. And in Kiss' finale live performance last fall, the band was followed onstage by avatars that finished the encore, a performance Pophouse was involved in. The first digital Kiss concert is planned for 2027. Simmons, who founded Kiss with Paul Stanley in 1973, said several projects are in the works. "We have always been breaking new ground in popular culture," he said, "and this partnership will ensure that we continue to do so for years to come." Kiss has sold more than 100 million records so far. (Rod Stewart most recently sold his catalog.)