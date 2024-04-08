Ukraine Aid Could Lead to a Reckoning for Mike Johnson

The House of Representatives is set to convene on Monday after a two-week recess, and Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated a top priority is to "take the necessary steps" on funding for Ukraine in its two-year-plus war with Russia, reports the Guardian. He faces opposition from the hard-right faction of his GOP, which could trigger an ouster if he advances an aid package. CNN calls it the "most significant threat to his speakership to date," while the Hill deems it Johnson's "moment of truth." The speaker has already sidelined a bipartisan $95 billion aid package passed by the Senate and is "trying to cobble together a new House plan," per CNN. More coverage:

Options: Johnson has mentioned "important innovations" that could help get aid to Ukraine, including possibly funneling Russian assets seized under the REPO (Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity) for Ukrainians Act; floating Kyiv a loan; or including a clause "that would block the Biden administration's freeze of new permits for liquified natural gas exports," per the Hill.