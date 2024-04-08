Ever since she ate mushrooms that can have psychedelic effects in Beijing last July, Janet Yellen has united Americans and Chinese in wanting to know what she'll eat next. As the AP reports, now that the US Treasury secretary is back in China this week, having stopped in Guangzhou and Beijing, many people are less interested in her travels to rebuild relations between the world's two biggest economies, and more fascinated with what she'll eat next and where. With forays into items that include Sichuan dumplings, Peking duck, mouthwatering chicken, and twice-cooked pork, even Chinese politicians at the highest ranks of the party are taking notice of her popularity on the culinary arts scene, with Premier Li Qiang noting in his welcome address that Yellen's visit has "indeed drawn a lot of attention in society."