Coppola Epic 40 Years in the Making Will Debut at Cannes

A movie that has been in development for almost half of Francis Ford Coppola's life will make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. Coppola, who turned 85 on Sunday, wrote the first version of the screenplay for Megalopolis in 1983, the Guardian reports. Production wrapped last year after a troubled process that some likened to Coppola's Apocalypse Now, which made its debut at Cannes in 1979. Coppola self-funded the $120 million film, with much of the money coming from "the sale of a significant portion of his wine empire," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The movie. Coppola has called the plot an "indescribable enigma," reports Variety. It reportedly involves the rebuilding of an alternate reality version of New York City, with heavy Roman influences (down to some characters' Caesar-like haircuts). "The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love," according to the movie's official logline.