Ellen's First Guest Is Also Her Last

(Newser) – As of Thursday, Ellen is no more. Host Ellen DeGeneres aired her last show after 19 years, with People noting that Jennifer Aniston appeared as her final guest. Aniston was, in fact, DeGeneres' very first guest. Pink (who wrote the show's theme) and Billie Eilish also appeared in the finale. "When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn't exist," DeGeneres said in her final monologue. (Watch it here.) "Social media didn't exist. Gay marriage wasn't legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not."

But "whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour," she said. "Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy," she added. "Thank you. Thank you. Thank you." TV Line has a comprehensive look at the finale. In its 19 years, Ellen won a record 11 Emmys for outstanding talk show/entertainment talk show, though it was mired in controversy in its final stretch. Among other things, DeGeneres was accused of presiding over a "toxic" atmosphere on the set. (Read more Ellen DeGeneres stories.)