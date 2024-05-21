He Helped Launch the Careers of Cruise, Nicholson, Ford

Fred Roos, the Oscar-winning producer of The Godfather Part II who helped launch the careers of numerous superstars from Jack Nicholson to Tom Cruise, has died. He was 89. He died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, a representative said Tuesday, just days after his and Francis Ford Coppola's latest film Megalopolis premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. "Fred Roos possessed a casting instinct that was near infallible," Coppola wrote on Instagram. "He was a great lifelong friend and collaborator with above all a true love for movies." More, from the AP:

Roos and Coppola worked together for over 50 years, starting with The Godfather, where he advised on the casting of Al Pacino and James Caan against the wishes of the studio, and introduced Coppola to John Cazale. He also produced Coppola's best picture nominees The Conversation, Apocalypse Now, and Parts II and III of The Godfather.