Flight Attendants Sue NFL Kicker Over Behavior on Plane

Two women say he was rubbing and grinding against them on Jaguars charter flight
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 28, 2024 6:37 AM CDT
Placekicker Brandon McManus at a 2023 game. He now plays for the Washington Commanders.   (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File)

Two flight attendants have sued NFL kicker Brandon McManus and accused him of sexual misconduct on a rowdy charter flight last year, reports ESPN. The women say the 32-year-old was rubbing and grinding against them while they worked on a Jacksonville Jaguars flight overseas. One says he tried to kiss her while she was seated during a spell of air turbulence, per CBS News. They say the September flight "quickly turned into a party" as McManus handed out $100 bills to other flight attendants and encouraged them to drink and dance inappropriately for him, according to the lawsuit.

  • $1 million: The women are seeking more than $1 million along with a jury trial, per ESPN. They say the behavior not only traumatized them but may have hurt their careers. The women also are suing the Jaguars—McManus no longer plays for the team, having signed with the Washington Commanders for the upcoming season.
  • McManus denial: "To be clear, these are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player," says attorney Brett R. Gallaway, who calls the lawsuit "extortion."
  • Teams, league: "We're aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims," says a Jaguars team statement, adding that the matter was under investigation. The Commanders issued a similar statement, per the Washington Post, as did the NFL.
