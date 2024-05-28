Flight Attendants Sue NFL Kicker Over Behavior on Plane

Two flight attendants have sued NFL kicker Brandon McManus and accused him of sexual misconduct on a rowdy charter flight last year, reports ESPN. The women say the 32-year-old was rubbing and grinding against them while they worked on a Jacksonville Jaguars flight overseas. One says he tried to kiss her while she was seated during a spell of air turbulence, per CBS News. They say the September flight "quickly turned into a party" as McManus handed out $100 bills to other flight attendants and encouraged them to drink and dance inappropriately for him, according to the lawsuit.