Stocks Slump Over Fears Interest Rates Won't Budge

Most US stocks slumped Thursday after strong economic reports raised the possibility of interest rates staying painfully high. The AP reports the weakness was widespread and overshadowed another blowout profit report from market heavyweight Nvidia, which closed up 9% at $1,038. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% and pulled further from its record set earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 600 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.4%.