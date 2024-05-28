Richard Dreyfuss Reportedly Went Off the Rails at Jaws Event

Richard Dreyfuss is once again saying controversial things, this time at a Jaws screening and Q&A with the actor held at a Massachusetts theater Saturday. Rather than the behind-the-scenes stories the audience was likely expecting, Dreyfuss went on what the Hollywood Reporter refers to as a "free-form rant." In video from the evening, the 76-year-old can be seen dancing onto the stage wearing a dress over his shirt and pants as Taylor Swift's "Love Story" plays. Later, according to social media posts about the event, Dreyfuss apparently went from talking about Barbra Streisand to making allegedly sexist comments about women, discussing the #MeToo movement, and then railing against the idea of affirming gender for trans youth.