Mike Tyson Has Medical Issue on Flight

Boxer was 'doing great' soon after incident, though
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted May 28, 2024 12:30 AM CDT
Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Issue on Flight
Mike Tyson gestures to the crowd during a news conference promoting his upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The fight is scheduled for July 20.   (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Mike Tyson has recovered after a scary incident on board a flight from Miami to Los Angeles Sunday, his publicist's office said in a statement Monday. "Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," the statement says. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him." Paramedics reportedly came to the boxer's aid. First responders also met the plane upon landing, the AP reports. Tyson's reps slammed "false reporting" that the flight was delayed due to the issue, saying the two-hour delay was actually thanks to a problem with the aircraft's air conditioning, USA Today reports.

Tyson, 58, is less than two months out from his first officially sanctioned boxing match since his retirement in 2005—and the first one ever streamed live on Netflix. He and Jake Paul, 27, will fight in Arlington, Texas, on July 20. Tyson most recently fought in an exhibition match against Roy Jones in 2020. During a promo tour this month for the upcoming fight, Tyson said he was "really sore" from training but that he was "doing great." After Tyson's medical incident, Paul claimed nothing has changed and the fight is still on, TMZ reports. (More Mike Tyson stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X