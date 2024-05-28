Mike Tyson Has Medical Issue on Flight

Mike Tyson has recovered after a scary incident on board a flight from Miami to Los Angeles Sunday, his publicist's office said in a statement Monday. "Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," the statement says. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him." Paramedics reportedly came to the boxer's aid. First responders also met the plane upon landing, the AP reports. Tyson's reps slammed "false reporting" that the flight was delayed due to the issue, saying the two-hour delay was actually thanks to a problem with the aircraft's air conditioning, USA Today reports.