Mike Tyson Has Medical Issue on Flight

Mike Tyson has recovered after a scary incident on board a flight from Miami to Los Angeles Sunday, his publicist's office said in a statement Monday. "Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," the statement says. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him." Paramedics reportedly came to the boxer's aid. First responders also met the plane upon landing, the AP reports. Tyson's reps slammed "false reporting" that the flight was delayed due to the issue, saying the two-hour delay was actually thanks to a problem with the aircraft's air conditioning, USA Today reports.
Tyson, 58, is less than two months out from his first officially sanctioned boxing match since his retirement in 2005—and the first one ever streamed live on Netflix. He and Jake Paul, 27, will fight in Arlington, Texas, on July 20. Tyson most recently fought in an exhibition match against Roy Jones in 2020. During a promo tour this month for the upcoming fight, Tyson said he was "really sore" from training but that he was "doing great." After Tyson's medical incident, Paul claimed nothing has changed and the fight is still on, TMZ reports. (More Mike Tyson stories.)