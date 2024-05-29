The National Zoo won't have to wait long to refill its panda habitat, reports the Washington Post, with the zoo announcing that China is sending two young pandas to DC later this year. The pair of 2-year-olds are female Qing Bao ("green" and "treasure" in Mandarin) and male Bao Li ("treasure" and "energetic"). Bao Li is the son of Bao Bao, who was born at the National Zoo, and the grandson of Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, who departed the zoo last November. "Dear friends, giant pandas are national treasures of China, superstars at the National Zoo, the favorite of many around the world," said Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng on Wednesday morning, per WJLA. "Now with this latest round of panda conservation cooperation, as we mark the 45th anniversary [of] diplomatic ties, American friends will get to see pandas more often."