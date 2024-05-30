Since 2007, authorities have sought a man dubbed the "Bad Breath Rapist," who escaped custody and went on the lam. Now, their suspect is in custody once again, on the opposite coast from where he carried out his crime. Per the AP , Tuen Kit Lee's story begins in February 2005, when police say he broke into a Massachusetts waitress' home and raped her. "He was ultimately identified by DNA and his horrible breath," a statement from the Massachusetts State Police noted. However, the Washington Post reports that Lee posted $100,000 bail and then fled in the middle of his 2007 trial, which ended with a conviction in absentia for him.

MSP investigators more recently got wind, however, that Lee was hiding out in Northern California, and Lee's stint on the run ended Tuesday after he was spotted with a female companion coming out of a "multimillion dollar" residence near Danville, outside of Oakland. Cops say Lee offered an alias at first, but after running his prints, authorities figured out his true identity. "His female companion, after 15 years of being together in California, never knew who he really was," according to an MSP statement.

Lee, who at one point was featured on America's Most Wanted, is currently being held in California custody until he can be extradited back to the East Coast. "There are violent offenders out there who believe they can commit crimes and not be held accountable for their actions," Chief Inspector Sean LoPiccolo of the US Marshals Service's Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force says in the agency's statement. "The unwavering dedication by law enforcement to locate and arrest him hopefully brings peace of mind to the victim and her family." (More cold cases stories.)