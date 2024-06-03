He's Now the Undisputed King of YouTube

He was already the No. 1 individual on YouTube in terms of subscribers. Now MrBeast—real name Jimmy Donaldson—can lay claim to being No. 1, period. Over the weekend, Donaldson overtook the Indian music label T-Series by reaching 269 million subscribers, reports the BBC. The 26-year-old did so by gaining a staggering 2 million subscribers on Saturday alone, which is one reason the Verge doesn't think T-Series will be able to catch him—it recently took the label a month to sign up that many subscribers.