He's Now the Undisputed King of YouTube

He was already the No. 1 individual on YouTube in terms of subscribers. Now MrBeast—real name Jimmy Donaldson—can lay claim to being No. 1, period. Over the weekend, Donaldson overtook the Indian music label T-Series by reaching 269 million subscribers, reports the BBC. The 26-year-old did so by gaining a staggering 2 million subscribers on Saturday alone, which is one reason the Verge doesn't think T-Series will be able to catch him—it recently took the label a month to sign up that many subscribers.
"After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie," tweeted Donaldson in celebration. The reference is to T-Series dethroning YouTube personality PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg. Donaldson's MrBeast channel has become wildly popular thanks to his various stunts, contests, and philanthropic giveaways, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $500 million. (Donaldson is working with Amazon Prime to create a show with a $5 million prize.)