MrBeast is entering the world of reality competition. For the uninitiated, that would be Jimmy Donaldson, who just happens to be the biggest YouTube star, with 245 million subscribers. Donaldson has scored a deal with Amazon Prime to create the "Beast Games," a competition that will feature 1,000 contestants from more than 240 nations competing for a prize of $5 million, reports Variety. The prize will be the biggest payout in TV history, according to Deadline.