Menendez Files to Seek Reelection as an Independent

Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat who's on trial on federal bribery charges, filed Monday to seek reelection in New Jersey as an independent. His petition needed 800 signatures to put him on the ballot, CBS News reports; the state's elections website shows he submitted almost 2,500. The incumbent had already said he wouldn't run again as a Democrat. Members of his party, including Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin on Monday, have raised concerns about whether a third-party or independent run by Menendez would hurt their chances of holding onto the seat. Many party leaders have called on him to resign.

Rep. Andy Kim, the presumptive Democratic nominee, criticized Menendez for going the independent route. "He's running for himself," Kim said, per USA Today. "People are fed up with politicians putting their own personal benefit ahead of what's right for the country." Federal Election Commission filings show that Menendez has spent nearly $4.9 million in campaign money on legal fees since October and that not much in donations is coming in. His separate legal defense fund is doing a little better, per CBS. The trial could run another month.