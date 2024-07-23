Report: Menendez Has Set a Resignation Date

Last week, Sen. Bob Menendez denied reports that he was planning to resign after his federal bribery conviction, but sources say the Democrat has now set a date. The Washington Post, citing "two people briefed on the decision," and NJ Advance Media , citing "a source with knowledge of the situation," report that Menendez plans to step down effective Aug. 20. The 70-year-old, who has vowed to appeal his conviction on 16 felony charges, is due to be sentenced Oct. 29. He could face decades in prison.

After the conviction, numerous fellow Democrats urged Menendez to resign, with some threatening to expel him from the Senate. On Monday, Senate Ethics Committee leaders notified Menendez that members had voted to " initiate an adjudicatory review of his alleged violations of Senate Rules," a possible first step toward expulsion, the Hill reports.

If Menendez does step down, it's not clear who Phil Murphy, New Jersey's Democratic governor, will appoint to serve the last few months in his term, NJ Advance Media. Rep, Andy Kim won the Democratic primary to run for the seat in November, but insiders say Murphy might choose his wife, Tammy Murphy, who dropped out of the contentious primary, to finish Menendez's term. (More Bob Menendez stories.)