Chaplain Stabbed Outside Irish Army Barracks

Irish police said Friday they were investigating a potential terrorism motive in an attack on a chaplain at an army barracks in County Galway. Police said the army chaplain was approached by a young person outside Renmore Barracks in western Ireland and was stabbed a number of times Thursday night. The Catholic priest, who is in his 50s, was rushed to a hospital and treated for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, the AP reports. Irish premier Simon Harris described the incident as a "serious attack" and identified the chaplain as Father Paul Murphy.

The Defense Forces said shots were fired by on-duty personnel after the chaplain was attacked, and a male teenager was quickly detained at the scene. The suspect was being questioned in detention at a police station. Police said "one line of inquiry is to establish if this attack had a terrorism motivation." They added that the attack was not believed to be "part of a wider conspiracy." Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Sean Clancy praised the swift reaction by personnel at the barracks, adding: "There is no doubt that their actions were critical in preventing further harm or loss of life."