Garland Pushes Back Against 'Dangerous' GOP Rhetoric

Attorney General Merrick Garland pushed back hard against criticism of the Justice Department during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, slamming Republican rhetoric he said was "dangerous." Garland told the GOP-led committee that claims the department was behind Donald Trump's felony convictions in New York were a "conspiracy theory" that was "an attack on the judicial process itself," the Hill reports. "I do not control the Manhattan district attorney," he said. "The Manhattan district attorney does not report to us."

House Republicans are seeking to hold Garland in contempt for the department's refusal to hand over audio of special counsel Robert Hur's interview with President Biden. On Tuesday, Garland accused Republicans of using contempt as a means of obtaining "sensitive law enforcement information" for no legitimate purpose, the Washington Post reports.

"I view contempt as a serious matter. But I will not jeopardize the ability of our prosecutors and agents to do their jobs effectively in future investigations," Garland said. "I will not be intimidated. And the Justice Department will not be intimidated. We will continue to do our jobs free from political influence. And we will not back down from defending democracy."