Woman Got Lost After Casino Trip, Found 3 Days Later

A Michigan senior citizen who vanished under "concerning circumstances" after visiting a local casino has been found—alive. Nancy Bloomquist, 74, is "incredibly, incredibly lucky" after a three-day ordeal in the frigid forest that started with a trip to the Little River Casino in Manistee on Thursday, per WMMT . Around 5:30pm that day, after getting her gambling fix, Bloomquist was seen departing the venue in her white 2024 GMC Terrain SUV, heading south to her home in Norton Shores, about an hour and a half away.

However, Bloomquist then "became lost and ended up on a long driveway of a seasonal home," says the Mason County Sheriff's Office, per the AP. "While attempting to get turned around the vehicle became disabled and caught fire." Authorities say Bloomquist made it out of her vehicle but left her phone inside it and got lost while trying to navigate her way back to the SUV. A tip about a burned vehicle in Grant Township from the owner of the seasonal home, who'd made an uncommon off-season visit to the place, led cops right to it, and on Sunday night, Bloomquist was found by drone, about 350 feet from her SUV, reports WZZM, which has footage of Bloomquist lying on the ground.

"She lay next to a downed tree, to seek shelter during the Thursday night rain," the sheriff's office said, noting the freezing temps that Bloomquist endured, per the AP. "She became cold to the point that she could not get back to her feet Friday." Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole tells WZZM that the drone's battery was almost depleted when they finally located her. He adds that Bloomquist's SUV may have caught fire when the engine overheated while trying to gain traction on the slippery ground. Bloomquist, who was conscious when she was found still under the tree, was treated for exposure.