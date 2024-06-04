Prosecutors Detail Hunter Biden's Drug Problems

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday painted President Biden's son Hunter as deceptive and driven by addiction, a man whose dark habits ensnared loved ones and who knew what he was doing when he lied on a federal form to purchase a gun in 2018.

The first day of testimony in the case dredged up painful memories for the president and his family, and revealed new and highly personal details about some of their struggles with addiction as the 2024 election looms, the AP reports. For part of the day, the first lady watched from the front row of the courtroom.