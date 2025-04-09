Trump Signs 4 Orders on 'Beautiful' Coal

'I told my people, never use the word coal unless you put beautiful, clean before it'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 8, 2025 8:25 PM CDT
Rail cars are filled with coal and sprayed with a topper agent to suppress dust north of Douglas, Wyoming.   (Ryan Dorgan/Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)

President Trump signed a series of executive orders Tuesday aimed at boosting the struggling coal industry, a reliable but polluting energy source that's long been in decline. Under the four orders, Trump uses his emergency authority to allow some older coal-fired power plants set for retirement to keep producing electricity to meet rising US power demand amid growth in data centers, artificial intelligence, and electric cars, the AP reports. Trump also directed federal agencies to identify coal resources on federal lands, lift barriers to coal mining, and prioritize coal leasing on US lands.

  • In a related action, Trump also signed a proclamation offering coal-fired power plants a two-year exemption from federal requirements to reduce emissions of toxic chemicals such as mercury, arsenic, and benzene.

  • Trump has long promised to boost what he calls "beautiful" coal to fire power plants and for other uses, but the industry has been in decline for decades. "I call it beautiful, clean coal. I told my people, never use the word coal unless you put beautiful, clean before it," Trump said at a White House signing ceremony where he was flanked by coal miners in hard hats..
  • Trump's administration has targeted regulations under the Biden administration that could hasten closures of heavily polluting coal power plants and the mines that supply them. Coal once provided more than half of US electricity production, but its share dropped to about 16% in 2023, down from about 45% as recently as 2010. Natural gas provides about 43% of US electricity, with the remainder from nuclear energy and renewables like wind, solar, and hydropower. Experts say any bump for coal under Trump is likely to be temporary because natural gas is cheaper.
  • Industry groups praised Trump's focus on coal. "Despite countless warnings from the nation's grid operators and energy regulators that we are facing an electricity supply crisis, the last administration's energy policies were built on hostility to fossil fuels, directly targeting coal,'' said Rich Nolan, president and CEO of the National Mining Association.
  • Environmental groups said Trump's actions were more of the same tactics he tried during his first term in an unsuccessful bid to revive coal. "What's next, a mandate that Americans must commute by horse and buggy?" asked Kit Kennedy, managing director for power at the Natural Resources Defense Council. "Coal plants are old and dirty, uncompetitive and unreliable," Kennedy said, accusing Trump and his administration of remaining "stuck in the past, trying to make utility customers pay more for yesterday's energy."
