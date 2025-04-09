Trump Signs 4 Orders on 'Beautiful' Coal

President Trump signed a series of executive orders Tuesday aimed at boosting the struggling coal industry, a reliable but polluting energy source that's long been in decline. Under the four orders, Trump uses his emergency authority to allow some older coal-fired power plants set for retirement to keep producing electricity to meet rising US power demand amid growth in data centers, artificial intelligence, and electric cars, the AP reports. Trump also directed federal agencies to identify coal resources on federal lands, lift barriers to coal mining, and prioritize coal leasing on US lands.

In a related action, Trump also signed a proclamation offering coal-fired power plants a two-year exemption from federal requirements to reduce emissions of toxic chemicals such as mercury, arsenic, and benzene.