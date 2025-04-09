Elon Musk: Peter Navarro Is a 'Moron'

Elon Musk continued ramping up the rhetoric in his ongoing tariff-related feud with President Trump's top trade adviser, calling Peter Navarro a "moron" who is "dumber than a sack of bricks." The insults came in response to Navarro referring to Musk as a "car assembler" who is against Trump's tariffs because he relies on cheap parts from abroad to build Teslas, NBC News reports. "Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false," Musk wrote on X. He later added—in a post that also included the r-word—"Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks." He later said he was sorry for the comparison, which was "was so unfair to bricks," and CNN reports he included another r-slur in this post. Two reactions, one from each side of the political aisle: