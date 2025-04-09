Politics / Elon Musk Elon Musk: Peter Navarro Is a 'Moron' Feud between DOGE mastermind and Trump's top trade adviser heats up By Evann Gastaldo Posted Apr 9, 2025 1:30 AM CDT Copied FILE - Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file) Elon Musk continued ramping up the rhetoric in his ongoing tariff-related feud with President Trump's top trade adviser, calling Peter Navarro a "moron" who is "dumber than a sack of bricks." The insults came in response to Navarro referring to Musk as a "car assembler" who is against Trump's tariffs because he relies on cheap parts from abroad to build Teslas, NBC News reports. "Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false," Musk wrote on X. He later added—in a post that also included the r-word—"Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks." He later said he was sorry for the comparison, which was "was so unfair to bricks," and CNN reports he included another r-slur in this post. Two reactions, one from each side of the political aisle: White House press secretary: "These are obviously two individuals who have very different views on trade and on tariffs," Karoline Leavitt said. "Boys will be boys, and we will let their public sparring continue." Senate minority leader: "The chaos within the Trump administration was shown a few minutes ago when Elon Musk called Peter Navarro, the chief architect of these tariffs, a moron. That's Musk's word. He called him a moron," Chuck Schumer said. "Their plan is so crazy, so controversial, that this administration cannot get its act together with them calling names about each other, to—against one another, about this tariff plan. (It's not just Musk—here are some other high-profile Trump supporters who aren't so sure about the tariffs.) Report an error