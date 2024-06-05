Christina Applegate: 'I'm Trapped in This Darkness'

Christina Applegate broached the subject of her mental health in stark terms on the latest episode of her podcast, revealing she doesn't "enjoy living" in the wake of her 2021 MS diagnosis. The actor said she had avoided therapy because she was "afraid to start crying" and be unable to stop, but she recently decided to take the leap and schedule an appointment with a therapist. The standout lines about her mental state from her MeSsy podcast, co-hosted by Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The Hollywood Reporter notes it was recorded in January but released Tuesday: