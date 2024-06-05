Celebrity / Christina Applegate Christina Applegate: 'I'm Trapped in This Darkness' The actor opened up about her mental health since her MS diagnosis By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Jun 5, 2024 7:23 AM CDT Copied Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Christina Applegate broached the subject of her mental health in stark terms on the latest episode of her podcast, revealing she doesn't "enjoy living" in the wake of her 2021 MS diagnosis. The actor said she had avoided therapy because she was "afraid to start crying" and be unable to stop, but she recently decided to take the leap and schedule an appointment with a therapist. The standout lines about her mental state from her MeSsy podcast, co-hosted by Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The Hollywood Reporter notes it was recorded in January but released Tuesday: "A real, [f---]-it-all depression—like, a real depression, where it's kind of scaring me too a little bit because it feels really fatalistic, it feels really 'end of.' I don't mean that, but I'm trapped in this darkness right now that I haven't felt in probably 20-something years. I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore." The Reporter adds that she spoke similarly about her depression in March while on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert. "It sucks," she said. "This is the worst thing that's ever happened to me in my entire life. I hate it so much. I'm so mad about it. You can't overcome it." The BBC delves into the disease and its most pronounced symptoms, which include fatigue, balance and coordination issues, and bladder problems. (More Christina Applegate stories.) Report an error