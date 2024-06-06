Biden: No, I Won't Pardon Hunter

President Biden says he won't pardon son Hunter if his ongoing trial on federal gun charges ends in a conviction. In an interview with ABC News , the president answered yes when asked by David Muir if he would accept the outcome of the trial, and he gave the same answer when asked if he would rule out a pardon. The full interview—conducted in Normandy, France, where Biden traveled for D-Day ceremonies —airs at 6:30pm Eastern on Thursday.

In regard to Donald Trump's recent conviction, Biden accused the former president of trying to "undermine" the rule of law by labeling the trial a sham. "He got a fair trial," said Biden. "The jury spoke." On another topic, Biden emphasized to Muir that no US weapons would be used by Ukraine to strike Moscow or the Kremlin, per ABC. Instead, Biden said Ukraine is authorized to use American weaponry only on Russia territory that is close to the border between the two countries. (More President Biden stories.)