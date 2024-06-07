Alex Jones Decides to Stop Fighting Asset Liquidation

The Sandy Hook families to whom Alex Jones owes more than $1 billion might finally see some cash soon. CNN reports that the conspiracy theorist, "facing mounting legal pressure" from the families of the school massacre victims, has agreed to liquidate his personal assets. Jones has asked a judge to convert his personal bankruptcy to a Chapter 7 liquidation, reports Reuters . In a court filing Thursday, his lawyers said there is "no reasonable prospect of a successful reorganization" of his debts. Earlier this year, the families rejected an offer of $55 million over 10 years and voted in favor of liquidating his assets.

Avi Moshenberg, an attorney who represents some of the Sandy Hook families, tells CNN that the move means Jones' ownership in Free Speech Systems, parent company of his Infowars outlet, "is going to get sold." The company, which has also filed for bankruptcy, is currently being supervised by a court-ordered trustee. Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the mass shooting said they faced harassment and death threats after Jones claimed it was all a hoax. Last year, a judge ruled that Jones' personal bankruptcy filing doesn't apply to judgments resulting from "willful or malicious injury."

Under liquidation, Jones will be allowed to keep his home and other personal belongings, the AP reports. Proceeds from the sale of other assets, including his company, will go to the Sandy Hook families and other creditors. Last weekend, Jones claimed in "emergency broadcasts" that web and radio shows could be shut down at any minute. He urged supporters to form a human chain around his studio in Austin, Texas. "There's really no avenue out of this," he said Sunday. "I'm kind of in the bunker here." The AP reports that some of his remarks "came in profanity-laden rants" and he appeared to cry at points. (More Alex Jones stories.)