The United States welcomed a whole lot of affluence into its midst in 2023—600,000 new millionaires, give or take. That's per Capgemini's latest "World Wealth Report," which CNBC notes shows the US "far [outpacing] the rest of the world in minting millionaires last year." More from the study:

Stats: There are now 7.5 million people who can call themselves millionaires in the US (a 7.3% increase from 2022), which, according to Capgemini's parameters, means anyone holding investible assets of $1 million or more, not including one's primary home, collectibles, or consumer assets that last over the long haul. The combined fortunes of the newly minted wealthy amounted to $26.1 trillion last year.