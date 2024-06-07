Hunter Biden Prosecution Rests Its Case

Prosecutors in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial rested their case Friday morning after calling their final two witnesses. Defense lawyers are expected to present two or three witnesses before closing arguments begin, the Washington Post reports. The president's son is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a gun in October 2018 and of using drugs during the 11 days he owned it.

The first witness Friday was Jason Brewer, an FBI forensic chemist, the AP reports. He testified that cocaine residue was found on the leather pouch Biden's gun was found in. On Thursday, Hallie Biden, widow of Biden's brother Beau, testified that she put the gun in a pouch and threw it in a trash can after finding it in Biden's truck. On cross-examination, Brewer said there was a "minimal" amount of cocaine on the pouch and he could not determine how long it had been there, or who put it there.