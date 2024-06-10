Celebrity / Jennifer Lopez Divorce Reportedly 'Imminent' for Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Celebrity couple reportedly selling marital home, living separately By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Jun 10, 2024 12:30 AM CDT Copied Ben Affleck, left, and Jennifer Lopez kiss as they arrive at the premiere of "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story" on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) There have been rumors for a while that the Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck marriage is not doing well, and now TMZ reports that divorce is "imminent." The gossip site's sources say the celebrity couple is attempting to sell the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together last year, after a nearly two-year-long search, and by TMZ's calculations, they're likely to lose millions on the sale. Affleck has already moved out of the marital home and into a nearby rental, per the gossip site, and JLo—who just canceled her summer tour—is said to be looking for her own place to move into. She also reportedly hired a "crisis PR team" to navigate the potential public backlash, Yahoo News reports. Amid the continuing speculation, however, Lopez was still wearing her wedding ring and engagement ring when spotted in Los Angeles Saturday, ETOnline reports. After more than seven weeks of not being seen together, Lopez and Affleck both attended a graduation party for Affleck's daughter late last month, and earlier this month, Lopez was even photographed kissing Affleck on the cheek during an outing with Affleck's mom in Santa Monica. Some commenters, however, said the kiss was awkward and could have been staged for the paparazzi, the Sun reports. (More Jennifer Lopez stories.) Report an error