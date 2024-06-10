Divorce Reportedly 'Imminent' for Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

There have been rumors for a while that the Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck marriage is not doing well, and now TMZ reports that divorce is "imminent." The gossip site's sources say the celebrity couple is attempting to sell the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together last year, after a nearly two-year-long search, and by TMZ's calculations, they're likely to lose millions on the sale. Affleck has already moved out of the marital home and into a nearby rental, per the gossip site, and JLo—who just canceled her summer tour—is said to be looking for her own place to move into. She also reportedly hired a "crisis PR team" to navigate the potential public backlash, Yahoo News reports.