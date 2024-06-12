Tuesday saw the conviction of Hunter Biden on federal gun charges. With Wednesday comes a whole slew of assessments about what just happened and how it might play out going forward. Some highlights:

Biden strategy: Politico Playbook reports that President Biden's team is prepping for him to be labeled a lousy father by Donald Trump at their upcoming debate. "And privately, there is a faction of advisers who feel the president would be wise to let out his famous temper in response—the logic being that an authentic, forceful rejoinder to an attack on a son who suffered from addiction would resonate with voters." Similarly, Biden isn't expected to refrain from bringing up Trump's own conviction.