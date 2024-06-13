On Commuting Son's Sentence, Biden Says 'No'

President Biden made it clear Thursday that he won't do anything to reduce whatever sentence his son Hunter receives after his conviction on gun-related charges. The White House press secretary seemed to leave wiggle room when asked about the matter on Wednesday. Biden took a question about commuting the sentence at the end of a news conference at the Group of Seven summit in Italy, the AP reports. He already had said he wouldn't issue a pardon in the case.
Asked whether a commutation was a possibility, Biden said, "No," per NBC News. Sentencing is not yet scheduled; the convictions carry a possible total of 25 years in prison. Biden spoke about his son's situation in response to another question. "I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction," the president said. "He is one of the brightest, most decent men I know." (More President Biden stories.)